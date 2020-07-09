Planned Parenthood Says ‘We Stand with Black Women’ After Kanye West Says They ‘Do the Devil’s Work’

“We stand with Black women,” said Planned Parenthood in response to rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West, who said that the abortion mill’s facilities exist in cities on behalf of “white supremacists to do the devil’s work.”

“We stand with Black women,” insisted Planned Parenthood, in response to West’s criticism, adding that the rapper’s recent remarks were “offensive” and “infantilizing,” according to a report by TMZ.

Nia Martin-Robinson, the director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood, told TMZ that “black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available.”

“Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing,” added Martin-Robinson. “The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

In a recent interview with Forbes, the rapper declared himself pro-life and insisted that Planned Parenthood facilities have been placed strategically placed in urban areas.

Breitbart News’ Jerome Hudson reports:

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” said West. Putting aside who placed them there, 2010 Census Bureau data shows that a majority of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities were located within walking distance, or two miles, of neighborhoods with high black populations. A Life Issues Institute analysis found “that 102 out of 165, or 62% of the Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are located in areas with relatively high African American populations, or in ‘targeted neighborhoods.'”

In a statement obtained by Daily Mail, Planned Parenthood also said that this has not been West’s first time making headlines for what the abortion facility calls “parroting factually incorrect, right-wing talking points on reproductive health care.”

On Independence Day, the rapper announced that he is “running for president of the United States.”

