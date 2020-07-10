Chrissy Teigen Pushes Boycott of Goya Foods After CEO Says ‘We’re All Truly Blessed’ to Have Trump

Chrissy Teigen is pushing a boycott of Goya Foods after the company’s CEO praised President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and actor John Leguizamo echoed her calls to boycott the maker of Latino food products.

Goya CEO Robert Unanue spoke during a Rose Garden event where President Trump signed an executive order on his Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

“Mr. President, what can I tell you? I’m so blessed to be here in the most prosperous country in the world, the greatest country in the world. And we’re so blessed to have you as our leader, as we continue to build this country and make it the most prosperous nation in the world,” Unanue said.

His remarks set off a wave of social media outrage, with calls to boycott Goya products under the hashtag #Goyaway. Politicians including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro are joining the demand for consumers to dump Goya.

Chrissy Teigen helped lead the charge, saying that she was through with buying Goya. “Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye,” she tweeted.

Teigen also addressed concerns that a boycott would adversely impact the thousands of people Goya employs, as well as the farms where the beans are grown. “I will personally do what I can to financially ensure these farms can carry on without them,” she added.

FUUUUUUUCK. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye. https://t.co/xV7U0UO8CY — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2020

The threat of a Goya boycott prompted the White House to issue a statement on its new Twitter account @WHRapidResponse. The White House called out the “left wing mob” and noted that Goya has donated “thousands of pounds of food” to families in the Bronx and Harlem, as well as to public schools in Queens.

This is the company the left wing mob now wants to cancel: “Goya recently donated thousands of pounds of food to families in the Bronx and Harlem who have been affected by COVID-19. The company also made a big donation to a public school in Queens.”https://t.co/vdRiBnyfwe — WH Rapid Response (@WHRapidResponse) July 10, 2020

CEO Unanue also responded to the boycott, saying on Fox & Friends that it amounts to an attempt by the left to suppress free speech. He also noted that he spoke at a similar event under former President Barack Obama.

“You’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president but you’re not allowed when I was called to be part of this commission,” he said.

Other celebrities are joining Teigen’s call to boycott Goya products.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that people giving up Goya food can easily “learn to make our own adobo con pimienta.” The Broadway musical is facing its own cancel mob following accusations that the show celebrates the founding fathers, some of whom were slave owners.

We learned to bake bread in this pandemic, we can learn to make our own adobo con pimienta. Bye. https://t.co/qKHNYfkqCq — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 10, 2020

Actor John Leguizamo tweeted: “Goodbye Goya! You can’t exploit us for profit [then] be against us latinx! #BoycottGoyaFoods”

Goodbye Goya! You cant exploit us for profit than be against us latinx! #BoycottGoyaFoods https://t.co/WR2JcS396n — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 10, 2020

Actor Kirk Acevdeo also demanded a boycott of Goya, saying that President Trump “has routinely shit on” Latinos.

BOYCOTT GOYA FOODS! We're all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump”

-Robert Unanue CEO @GoyaFoods U do realize Latinos buy your products? The same people Trump has routinely shit on! BOYCOTT @GoyaFoods #LatinosUnidos#KidVicious🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/AOutDyv7uo — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) July 10, 2020

