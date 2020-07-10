Hollywood Celebs Cheer Black Lives Matter Mural at Trump Tower: ‘Brought Tears to My Eyes’

A group of Hollywood celebrities is gushing over the Black Lives Matter street mural that was painted in front of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday.

Mayor Bill De Blasio (D) lent a helping hand to the mural effort, along with members of the “Central Park Five” — the five black men who were acquitted in the 1989 Central Park jogger case. “The people of the city believe Black Lives Matter. We wanted to send that message to the whole city and the nation,” the mayor told CNN.

President Donald Trump has criticized the mural effort, saying that it “will further antagonize New York’s Finest,” a reference to members of the New York Police Department. De Blasio has slammed the president as a racist, saying that the commander in chief needs “to acknowledge America’s original sin” of slavery.

But De Blasio and his celebrity supporters are remaining conspicuously quiet about the city’s recent spike in violent crime, which has disproportionately impacted minorities. A surge in gun violence left 64 mostly minority victims shot and ten dead over the July 4 holiday weekend. The Big Apple saw shootings more than double in June from the same month last year.

De Blasio is also moving forward with plans to defund the NYPD, stripping the department of $1 billion in public funding.

Oscar-winner Cher said that the Black Lives Matter mural “brought tears” to her eyes.

SAW AMAZING

“BLACK LIVES MATTER”

IN FRONT OF trump tower.

IT BROUGHT TEARS 2 MY EYES. AM BIDEN SUPPORTER,BUT I BELIEVE JOE WILL BRING US 2GETHER…2GETHER FOR 1ST TIME.I LOOK FORWARD 2 A NEW”SHINING AMERICA”NOT THE🇺🇸WE SAY WE ARE.

WE WILL BE PROUD WHEN”EVERYONE’S”LIFTED UP🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) July 9, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow also cheered on the mural, declaring it “so great.”

So great!! #BlackLivesMatter mural on 5th Ave right in front of Trump Tower 🎉🎶 pic.twitter.com/WAz4frCpFX — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 9, 2020

D.L. Hughley wrote on Instagram that “we’re committed to the meaning of the message,” along with the hashtag #FuckTrump.

Baldwin sibling Billy Baldwin gloated about the mural in a semi-coherent tweet that also referenced Mary Trump, the president’s niece who just published an unflattering book about her family.

Poor #MaryTrump won’t be able to hang with Donny Jr, Eric & Ivanka anymore. If de Blasio named 5th Ave in front of Trump Tower ‘Barack Obama Way’ and painted a #BlackLivesMatter banner in front of his building… he better get Mary a tickertape parade down the Canyon of Heroes!! pic.twitter.com/0KJEH42Qnq — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 9, 2020

Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown added her praise for the people who painted the mural.

#BlackLivesMatter @realDonaldTrump. Since you have your doubts, may these big GOLD letters right in front of your NYC front door bring it home (pun intended). You LOVE gold. So this should be fine. 😏 https://t.co/TqzL3NQLu6 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 9, 2020

