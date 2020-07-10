Trump Plays Down Kanye West’s Presidential Run: ‘He Is Always Going To Be For Us’

President Donald Trump played down Kanye West’s supposed presidential ambitions, describing him as a “very good guy” whose support he will eventually be able to count on.

“[He’s] a very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well,” Trump said when asked about West’s presidential ambitions in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity. “At the end, I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.”

Last week, the Grammy-winner announced his intention to run as an independent candidate for the presidency, promising to “realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.”

Watch below:

Despite his announcement, it seems somewhat unlikely that Kanye West could end up as a credible candidate in this year’s presidential election. He has yet to register with the Federal Election Commission, launch a campaign platform, or even garner enough signatures to get his name on the November ballot. West has also already missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in six states.

“He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us,” Trump added, referring to West’s reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Having previously declared himself a supporter of Trump, the rap superstar admitted in an interview with Forbes that his presidency has looked like a “mess” of late and that he wore his trademark “Make America Great Again” cap more as an act of rebellion.

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community,” the billionaire fashion designer explained. “Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

West also insisted he was serious about running in this year’s election and planned to seek advice from Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. “I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden,” he said. “We’ve been talking about this for years.”

