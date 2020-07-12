Atlanta Rapper Lil Marlo Shot Dead

Rapper Lil Marlo was shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night in a targeted attack.

“At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” said a police officer, according to a report by TMZ, which added that the rapper was shot while driving.

Police responded to a call on Saturday night about a car accident on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta, but when they arrived they instead found that Lil Marlo — whose real name was Rudolph Johnson — had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner confirmed that they have Johnson’s body. Rapper Lil Yachty reportedly broke the news on Sunday morning via Instagram, with a caption that read, “We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother.” At the end of his caption, Lil Yachty tagged Lil Marlo’s Instagram account, making it clear who he was referring to.

Lil Marlo had been signed to the Quality Control label. Some of his best hits reportedly included the songs “1st N 3rd,” “Fuckem,” and “9 + Z6ne = 1’5.”

“Rest In Peace Marlo……damn,” tweeted JT of the hip hop duo City Girls.

Rest In Peace Marlo……damn💔 — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) July 12, 2020

“Damn bro not marlo it wasn’t yo time to go brudda damn plz say it ain’t true,” added producer London Tyler Holmes.

Damn bro not marlo it wasn’t yo time to go brudda damn plz say it ain’t true — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) July 12, 2020

“RIP LIL MARLO,” tweeted Atlanta rapper K Camp.

RIP LIL MARLO — K CAMP (@kcamp) July 12, 2020

“RIP LIL MARLO THAT SHIT IS WACK,” added SICKBOY DOLLA.

RIP LIL MARLO THAT SHIT IS WACK. — SICKBOY DOLLA (@HeirDash) July 12, 2020

Lil Marlo was 30 years old.

