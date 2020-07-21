Alyssa Milano Declares Portland Police, Federal Agents Are ‘Terrorizing the Community’

As violent left-wing rioters continue to wreak havoc in Portland, Oregon, actress and left-wing operative Alyssa Milano is laying the blame squarely at the feet of law enforcement, claiming that police and federal agents brought in to quell the violence are in fact “terrorizing the community.”

Alyssa Milano defended the Portland rioters in a tweet on Tuesday, saying that they are merely exercising their First Amendment rights.

The Hollywood star neglected to mention their acts of violence, including breaking into the Portland Police Association building and setting it on fire. Rioters have also targeted the Portland federal courthouse, vandalizing it and setting part of it ablaze. They have also assaulted law enforcement officials trying to keep the peace.

In addition, rioters have engaged in acts of looting, harming numerous businesses throughout the city.

Instead, Milano chose to smear law enforcement. “Police & federal agents are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and attacking people simply for protesting police brutality. This is not law and order. This is lawlessness — it must be stopped. Trump’s lawlessness must end.”

1. What is happening with the #PortlandProtests should concern everyone. We are in a fight to save our democracy. People have been taking to the streets to protest against police brutality and systemic racism. Protestors are being abused for exercising their 1st amendment right. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 21, 2020

3. Police & federal agents are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and attacking people simply for protesting police brutality. This is not law and order. This is lawlessness — it must be stopped. Trump’s lawlessness must end. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 21, 2020

Milano concluded her thread by encouraging people to donate money to the ACLU and the ACLU of Oregon to support “their fight for Black lives and democracy.”

President Donald Trump has vowed the restore law and order to Portland following weeks of chaos that have paralyzed the city. But Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) has demanded the withdraw of federal agents, accusing the White House of engaging in “unconstitutional terror tactics.”

The president has condemned the Portland rioters as well as rioters who are laying siege to other cities including Seattle and Chicago.

“These are anarchists. These are not protesters. People say ‘protesters’; these people are anarchists. These are people that hate our country. And we’re not going to let it go forward,” President Trump said Monday.

