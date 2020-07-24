Julia Louis-Dreyfus Roasts Trump While Hosting Joe Biden Fundraiser

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus emceed Joe Biden’s virtual fundraiser on Thursday, slamming President Donald Trump’s environmental record and comparing him to her Veep character Selina Meyer.

The 59-year-old Seinfeld star began by slamming Trump’s positions on the environment. Louis-Dreyfus revealed that in the pilot episode of her HBO series Veep, writers “tried to think of the stupidest, weakest environmental gesture that my idiot character could possibly make, so that she wouldn’t offend the fossil fuel industry.” In the political satire series, Louis-Dreyfus’s played the role of Selina Meyer, a Senator from Maryland who becomes Vice President before eventually rising to the Oval Office. Meyer’s gesture ended up being a program to get rid of plastic cutlery in the Capitol and replace it with recyclable utensils.

“But that’s actually more than Trump has done for the environment in four years,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “Talk about pathetic, he’s actually worse than a fictional president with a team of professional writers working 24/7 to make her as bad as possible.”

The actress also reacted to Biden’s appearance on Late, Late Show with James Corden back in April, where he joked that he could pick Louis-Dreyfus as his running mate.

“I was of course flattered,” Louis-Dreyfus responded. “But then I realized, this is America. We can’t make a totally unqualified, ill-equipped TV personality vice president. No, no, in this country we make him president.”

Thursday’s event was just one of a number of virtual fundraisers taking place in support of Biden’s candidacy. On Sunday, singers Barbra Streisand and John Legend will headline another fundraiser to mark 100 days until the 2020 presidential election.

