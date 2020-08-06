Alyssa Milano Says She Has Coronavirus Antibodies Despite Three Negative Tests: ‘Felt Like I Was Dying’

Actress and left-wing agitator Alyssa Milano, who is aggressively pushing for a nationwide economic shutdown, said that she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies despite testing negative three times before.
In making her health revelation, Milano argued that the testing system is flawed and that the real number of people who have had the virus is likely much higher than reported.
The Hollywood star said that she felt ill for two weeks in March and April. “Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom,” she posted on Instagram.
“I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying.”
Alyssa Milano said she took two coronavirus tests, both of which came back negative. She also took a coronavirus antibody test, which also came back negative.
The actress said she took another antibody test more recently after experiencing lingering symptoms including general malaise and irregular periods. She said the test came back positive this time.
“I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers,” she wrote.
Milano is demanding a national economic shutdown in response to the Chinese virus. “We need a NATIONAL shut down NOW. Print cash. Give people UBI [universal basic income] until we get this pandemic under control,” she tweeted last month.
The actress and #MeToo activist is enthusiastically backing Joe Biden for president, despite Tara Reade’s accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her three decades ago.
