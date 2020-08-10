D.L. Hughley Attacks Kanye West and Trump as ‘Amoral Demagogues’

Comedian D.L. Hughley said that Kanye West and President Donald Trump are exactly alike in that they are both “amoral” and are both “demagogues.” He also accused West of invoking his mental illness whenever it suits his needs.

The anti-Trump comedian made his remarks in an interview with FanRoom Live to promote his latest book Surrender, White People! “To me, Kanye West is exactly like Donald Trump so it would makes sense they are attracted to one another. They’re both amoral. They’re both demagogues,” he said.

Hughely also spoke about West’s mental health issues. The music and fashion mogul — and presidential candidate — apparently suffers from bipolar disorder, as recently revealed by his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

“There is no doubt that he suffers from some level of mental illness. But it isn’t why he’s misogynistic. It isn’t why he’s disrespectful to our history,” Hughley said, adding that he thinks West uses his psychological problems as a cover for his more provocative statements.

“You don’t have to be mentally ill to put an asterisk on slavery and he consistently does it whether it’s Harriet Tubman when he denigrated her, or whether he’s talking about slaves.”

“He seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purposes,” the comedian said.

Hughley later compared West to a jabbering homeless man.

“When you say the things he does, you don’t live in Wyoming on a sprawling ranch. You live in an underpass. And you walk around with signs saying ‘Jesus is coming. Repent.'”

Hughley also took a swipe at Kanye West’s fashion line, saying that his clothes make his fans “look like homeless people.”

Surrender, White People! is Hughley’s humorous take on racial justice in America. The publisher’s description states: “Black and brown folk are not going to take a back seat anymore. It’s time to surrender your unjust privileges and sue for peace while the getting’s still good.”

