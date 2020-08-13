Celebrities Join ‘We Have Kamala Harris’s Back’ Campaign to Pressure Media to Protect Her from ‘Sexist Political Attacks’

Hollywood stars are joining forces with the Time’s Up movement for the “We Have Kamala Harris’s Back” campaign — an attempt to pressure media outlets into protecting the vice presidential candidate from “sexist and racist” political attacks.

Stars including Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Rosanna Arquette, and Sarah Paulson are using the hashtag #WeHaveHerBack to spread the message.

The Time’s Up movement announced Thursday that it is going all-in for Kamala Harris, saying in a statement that “we unequivocally have Harris’s back” after the candidate experienced “vicious attacks” from her opponents.

“In the face of sexist and racist attacks, we unequivocally have Harris’s back – and we have other women candidates’ backs, too,” the organization said. “We are calling on the media to stamp out the kind of unfair coverage, double standards, and coded language that have held women – and especially women of color – from positions of power, across party lines, for far too long.”

For just the third time in U.S. history, a woman will be a major party’s #VP nominee. We won’t let the media’s sexist political attacks tear down @KamalaHarris or any other women candidates. Speak out & add your name to the #WeHaveHerBack open letter: https://t.co/cPWL46AJTv — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) August 11, 2020

Absent from Time’s Up’s statement is any mention of Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Nor did the group mention Harris’s past public support of the women who came forward to allege that Biden engaged in inappropriate touching and kissing.

Time’s Up also failed to mention the recent allegation that Kamala Harris engaged in a “massive cover-up” of sexual abuse in the Catholic church during her time as California’s attorney general, or that she praised Larry Wallace, her longtime aide who resigned amid a workplace sexual harassment lawsuit.

Instead, Hollywood stars are pivoting to sexism and racism, saying that Harris is the real victim.

Alyssa Milano tweeted that the “sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage.”

The sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/Fi7T9Ke3CV — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 13, 2020

Reese Witherspoon tweeted that “during this historic time of having a female Vice Presidential candidate, ALL media outlets have a responsibility to watch the editorializing about Female Poltical Canditates. So important to evaluate candidates using respectful language.”

During this historic time of having a female Vice Presidential candidate, ALL media outlets have a responsibility to watch the editorializing about Female Poltical Canditates. So important to evaluate candidates using respectful language. #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/AjnmaeTjIX — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 8, 2020

Julianne Moore urged people to help Harris “overcome sexist and racist attacks” from the media.

In the 231 years that we’ve had presidents, only three guys have picked women as running mates. We can make sure @KamalaHarris and all women candidates overcome sexist and racist attacks they’ll face in the media. Let’s make sure #WeHaveHerBack: https://t.co/vtqq37n9uF — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) August 11, 2020

Actress Debra Messing echoed the sentiment in a series of tweets, even attacking the New York Times over a recent headline.

The sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/8ASoCv94Eq — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 11, 2020

This is a nakedly SEXIST headline and take on the very serious search for a 2nd in Command to the Leader of the Free World. How dare you @NYTOpinion. This is egregious and indefensible. #Wehaveherback https://t.co/e4YBbbS3BJ — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 9, 2020

Actress Kerry Washington urged the media to “do better.” She tweeted: “Pitting women against one another for the VP race and using sexist, egregious and misleading headlines don’t help the cause.”

ATTN Media. Let’s do better. Pitting women against one another for the VP race and using sexist, egregious and misleading headlines don’t help the cause. #WeHaveHerBack — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 10, 2020

Other stars showing their support for Kamala Harris including Amy Schumer, Rosanna Arquette, and Sarah Paulson.

The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/J7jS49Dduf — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 11, 2020

The sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/yGorj7nWm8 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 13, 2020

The sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/dbILReHQxy — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) August 11, 2020

