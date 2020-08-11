Flashback–Kamala Harris: ‘I Believe’ Biden Accusers

In April 2019, senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she believed the women who said they felt uncomfortable after being touched by former Vice President and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

Senator Harris said last year at one of her campaign events that she believed accusers of Joe Biden, according to a report by The Hill.

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” said Harris at an April 2019 event in Nevada.

Several women had come forward accusing Biden of touching them inappropriately and making them feel uncomfortable.

On Tuesday, Biden, who is now the presumptive 2020 Democrat nominee, selected Senator Harris to be his Vice President in the upcoming November election.

At the time, former Nevada state lawmaker Lucy Flores — a Democrat — made the first accusation in an essay in New York Magazine‘s The Cut. Flores’ accusation was followed by Amy Lappos, who told the Hartford Courant that Biden touched her inappropriately at a 2009 event in Connecticut.

The next day, two additional women — Caitlyn Caruso and D. J. Hill — came forward and shared their unwanted experiences with the former Vice President with The New York Times.

In response to Flores’s accusation, Biden said that he has “offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort.”

“And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” insisted the former Vice President. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully.”

Harris’s remarks in April 2019 did not appear to be in reference to Biden’s most notable accuser, Tara Reade, who had come forward earlier this year alleging that Biden has sexually assaulted her in 1993 in a Capitol Hill office building when she was a staff assistant in his Senate office.

