Joey King Deletes ‘Capping’ Tweet After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Actress Joey King deleted a tweet about her ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi “capping” after she faced criticism and accusations of cultural appropriation for using the slang term.

“It’s something I should not have used as a white person,” said King Tuesday on The Howard Stern Show. The actress has also made her Twitter account private. In her now-deleted tweet, the actress wrote that Elordi is “capping” when he says that he will not be watching their film The Kissing Booth 2. According to Urban Dictionary’s top definition, “capping” is “basically a brand new word for lying.”

A few Twitter users were outraged after seeing that King had used the word “capping” in a tweet. “I said — ‘Jacob watched it, he’s capping,'” King explained on The Howard Stern Show. “I heard the term ‘capping’ on, like, TikTok, and Twitter, and Instagram, and through friends, and I was like, ‘I guess this is, like, the new thing.'”

“Apparently it’s not,” The Conjuring star continued. “It’s something that I should not have used as a white person, and I, like, I took it down, because I was like, ‘Oh, okay, two accounts on Twitter called me out for it, that’s why I deleted it.”

The Fargo actress clarified, saying the tweet was deleted, not because it angered Elordi, but because the slang term was “not for me to use” as a white person. “I didn’t know, and I’m definitely a person who wants to better myself everyday,” said King. “So I was, like, you know, I’m not gonna sit here and use a term that is not for me to use — so I deleted it.”

“But the tweet was a jovial thing, it wasn’t to be mean, it really wasn’t,” she added.

