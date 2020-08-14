Actor Brian Cox Says He Contracted Coronavirus and ‘Never Felt Anything’

Veteran actor Brian Cox told The Late Late Show host James Corden that contracted the coronavirus, unbeknownst to him, as he “never felt anything,” and only found out that he had been infected due to a positive antibodies test.

“I never felt anything. In fact, I’m a diabetic, and I went for my usual bloods that I usually have every three months, and I went — and they took my bloods, and they took the COVID test” Cox said.

The Succession and Bourn Identity star said that he went in for a routine checkup at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, where “they did the COVID test, and my doctor called me, and said, ‘Congratulations, you had it — you’ve got the antibodies.”



“I said, ‘When? When did I have it?'” said Cox, adding that his doctor said, “Well, I don’t know, tell me your symptoms.”

The Super Troopers star said he did not remember having any symptoms, though, but that he did remember having a “sneezing attack” in December. “I remember I directed a play with my wife in London in December. And for about four days I had these sneezing attacks, just sneezing.”

Cox said he also felt tired, which at the time he had attributed to simply being jet-lagged. He said his doctor insisted that sneezing is actually “an unknown symptom” of the Wuhan virus.

“And I was a little — I thought jet-lagged, a little tired,” Cox said. “And the doctor told me that three of her patients had also these sneezing attacks, and that is an unknown symptom of COVID.”

Cox said he’s since taken another antibodies test. “I’ve still got the antibodies. And I clearly had the antibodies since, well — I think December, January — and I’ve got them still.”

