‘Selma’ Director Ava DuVernay Declares ‘There Is No Debate Anymore’: Elect Biden and Harris or ‘More of Us Perish’

Disney and Marvel movie Director Ava DuVernay said “there is no debate anymore” and warned her two million Instagram followers that if they don’t elect Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Joe Biden it means, “literally, more of us perish.”

The A Wrinkle in Time director says shutting down political debate and merely following the left-wing line is the only thing America should do during the upcoming November election.

Because what she DIDN’T DO is abandon citizens in a pandemic, rip babies from their mother’s arms at the border, send federal troops to terrorize protestors, manufacture new ways to suppress Black and Brown votes, actively disrespect Indigenous people and land, traffic in white supremacist rhetoric in an effort to stir racist violence at every turn, attempt to dismantle most American democratic systems of checks and balance, degrade women all day everyday, infect the Supreme Court with another misogynist hack, demolish America’s standing on climate, actively cultivate and further white supremacist structures and systems across all aspects of American daily life. I mean, that’s what she DIDN’T do.

The Selma director admits that she just doesn’t want to hear anything about Harris’s political real record: “So I don’t want to hear anything bad about her. It doesn’t matter to me. Vote them in, and then let’s hold them accountable. Anything other than that is insanity.” Voting for Harris is “a matter of life or death,” DuVernay exclaimed.

“It’s ego. It’s against our own interests. It’s selfish. It’s disrespectful to our elders. It’s nonsense. It’s talking to hear yourself talk. This is a matter of life or death,” DuVernay said of taking the time to learn about the presidential candidates.

DuVernay is also willing to look pass the fact that Kalama Harris failed massively during the Democratic presidential primary race. Harris dropped her White House bid before a single vote was cast. Just before ending her campaign, Harris polled at just 7 percent among California voters.

DuVernay concluded her Instagram rant by telling fans not to listen to the coming debate on the records of the opposing candidates because, “We need all our energy focused. This is a fight for more than can be expressed here. There is no debate anymore. Not for me, anyway.”

