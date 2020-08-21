Director Patty Jenkins Says ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Villain Partly Inspired by Donald Trump

The villain in the upcoming Warner Bros. superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 is partly inspired by Donald Trump, director Patty Jenkins revealed in an interview with ScreenRant.

“He’s one of them,” Jenkins said when asked if Trump was an influence on the character of antagonist Maxwell Lord, who is played by Pedro Pascal. “I mean honestly, the funny thing is he is, but I’m not trying to make… We even have the president in this movie, and I’ve gone out of my way not to make it look like Ronald Reagan.”

Watch below:

Jenkins insisted that the film is not political and the character is more inspired by Trump the business mogul.

“I don’t want to get political, it’s not about being political,” Jenkins said. “Trump’s definitely one of the people we looked at, but it’s any of those kind of mavericks of business success that was big in the 80s. Who went on to be major players in our world in potentially questionable other ways.”

“Yeah, I don’t have an agenda to have a political message to send to the world, but I think that the world all needs the same political message,” she continued. “Everybody needs to look at themselves right now, and our politics, our belief system of excess.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to Wonder Woman (2017), starring Gal Gadot in the lead role. Gadot has also appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Some of the films were banned in Middle Eastern countries because of Gadot’s Israeli heritage.

