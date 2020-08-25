Actress Taryn Manning Will Terrorize Black Lives Matter-Supporting Neighbors in Movie ‘Karen’

Producer Coke Daniels is reportedly prepping a thriller about a “southern white woman” who will “terrorize” her Black Lives Matter-supporting black neighbors, with Orange Is the New Black actress Taryn Manning set to star.

According to The Wrap, Manning will play a character unsubtly named “Karen White” who will engage in a terroristic campaign to force her new black neighbors to move out and leave the neighborhood.

With his Flixville USA production company, Daniels reportedly intends to expand on the “Karen” meme which is defined as a “rude, obnoxious and insufferable middle-aged white women” who calls the police on black people. The source called the upcoming film a social commentary with a “powerful message.”

The film claims an expected February 2021 debut but no distributor or studio has been announced for the project.

Manning finished her seven season-long run as Tiffany Doggett in the woke Netflix prison drama Orange Is the New Black. Manning also had a recurring role in the recently concluded Hawaii Five-0 and a breakout role in 2005’s acclaimed drama Hustle and Flow.

The actress most recently made news when she claimed her Instagram account was “hacked” after a message appeared accusing her Netflix show of “hurting humans.”

“My account was so epically hacked,” Manning told her one million Instagram followers last July. “I am back in, and I am sorry.”

The post that Manning claimed was someone hacking her account exclaimed that Orange Is the New Black had “hurt me more than anything has in my life .”

“I have to speak out before anything happens to me. Fuck fame! This show hurt humans. You will never truly know, but many were hurt!” the post continued. “I do not need to ever work again in this town. I’ve been dropped by everyone for having a backbone. I was dropped because a person terrorizes me daily and them too. So my team, they just turn away. Like a car accident. Rubber neck but don’t help. Fuck show biz. A disgrace.”

Manning deleted the post and never offered any proof that her account had actually been hacked.

The actress has had several other imbroglios in the recent past. In 2016, Manning was accused of attacking a makeup artist. That same year she sued the New York Police Department for arresting her in 2014 for threatening a former roommate she called a stalker. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in August of the following year.

