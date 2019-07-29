‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Deletes Instagram Message Claiming Netflix Prison Drama ‘Hurts Humans’

Orange Is the New Black co-star Taryn Manning apologized for a now-deleted Instagram post — which slammed the Netflix show and her co-stars — and claimed that someone “epically” hacked her.

“My account was so epically hacked,” Taryn Manning told her one million Instagram followers Sunday. “I am back in and I am sorry.”

Taryn Manning, who plays Tiffany Doggett in the Netflix series, made waves after a post – purportedly from her – appeared on Instagram over the weekend, in which she slammed her co-stars and declared that OITNB “hurts humans.”

“This show hurt me more than anything has in my life and if this is what I have to do to push what I stand for I will,” the post read. “I have to speak out before anything happens to me. Fuck fame! This show hurt humans. You will never truly know but many were hurt!”

“I do not need to ever work again in this town. I’ve been dropped by everyone for having a backbone. I was dropped because a person terrorizes me daily and them too. So my team, they just turn away. Like a car accident. Rubber neck but don’t help. Fuck show biz,” the post continued. “A disgrace.”

The rant ended with an ominous note, reading: “Not one cast member cares about me. Just watch.”

Fellow actress Lori Petty, who played Lolly Whitehill on the show, offered a message of support, writing “Hey. I love you.”

The post showed Manning replying:

Thx bubs I know you do. And I love you. I am giving up everything to speak on how awful this career is and how awful we are treated. How I never knew if I was coming back yet I had seven optional seasons. How I didn’t even know how to plan my life, organize anything cause everything was a secret. Self serving bulls—, for whatever sick agenda. How some of the most dear characters were just not there anymore. My pals. F— this show. This show hurt me so bad.

Last week, the Cleveland Abduction actress wrote a dramatic post, explaining her absence from the red carpet for OITNB‘s last season. She said she was “paralyzed” by fear.

She wrote in the now-deleted post:

I love you all so much. Have a great premier tonight. I love this photo. I miss you all so much ❤️ I wish I could be there. Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way. When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen. No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralyzed and never leave in fear. I tried to tell everyone. No one cared. Love you #oitnb @oitnb @netflix @lionsgate My heart is broken but I am forever in debt to you for this beautiful show. I love you @ijnej @ttobie @lvinnecour @nerikyle #terrorized #runiedlife This is for anyone who feels alone, terrorized by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns. This is for you too so you don’t feel so alone. It even happens to people who seemingly have the resources to stop it too. This is for my “team” of agents, managers and lawyers who didn’t do anything to help me. I forgive you though ✝️ I hope you’re happy, you know who you are. Amd you have a RO you violate daily and the other one you’re a disgrace. And no I am not Suicidal. You wish. I’m crushed and making a point how no one cares when you’re down.

The post sparked concerns about Manning’s mental state. She told fans that she was not suicidal but “disappointed and heartbroken” by “how little people care for other humans.”