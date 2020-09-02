ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ to Air Two Election Specials in October

Black-ish will air two animated special back-to-back episodes next month focused on the presidential and congressional election.

The first live-action episode, entitled ‘Election Special Pt. 1,’ involves Andre Junior (Marcus Scribner) being excited to vote for the first time, only to discover his name has been removed from the voter’s list. The second episode, which is animated, sees ad agency boss Leslie Stevens run for Congress and all the political challenges that arise from such a decision.

Producers also confirmed that season seven will tackle various highly-charged political topics such as the coronavirus pandemic and this year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

“In its upcoming seventh season, “black-ish” will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality,” the statement read.

The show, starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, has never shied away from political hot topics. Last month, Hulu aired an episode from early 2018 that had previously been scrapped because of its harsh criticisms of President Donald Trump.

“One of the things that has always made Black-ish so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” an ABC spokesperson said at the time. “However, on this episode, there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”

Watch below:

You may recall, Black-ish aired a post-election episode in January 2017 that saw Wanda Sykes’ character Daphne claim “a vote for Trump is a vote for racism.”

