Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is demanding that the Walt Disney Co. answer for its collaboration with Chinese officials in Xinjiang during the production of Mulan, saying that the studio is “whitewashing genocide” by partnering with the secret police who are involved in Uyghur concentration camps.

In a letter made public Wednesday, Hawley asks Disney to pull the movie from its Disney+ streaming service to avoid the “further glorification” of China’s human rights abuses in the province.

He accuses the studio of crossing the line from “complacency into complicity” by working with Turpan city officials as well as propaganda arms of the Chinese Communist Party. “Your decision to put profit over principle, to not just ignore the CCP’s genocide and other atrocities but to aid and abet them, is an affront to American values,” Hawley writes.

The end credits to Mulan give special thanks to the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security, as well as to various publicity departments of China’s Communist Party. The city of Turpan, which is located in the northwestern Xinjiang region, runs a concentration camp for Uyghur Muslims, where detainees are indoctrinated in communist ideology.

Hawley writes that the CCP publicity departments are “tasked with spreading disinformation about the atrocities in Xinjiang in order to shield Beijing from accountability.”

In his letter, Hawley poses nine questions to Disney about the Mulan production and the studio’s collaboration with Chinese secret police during the shoot. The senator gives Disney a deadline of September 30 to provide answers.

Why is @Disney thanking the repressive #China secret police involved in the #Uighur concentration camps? I’d like some answers pic.twitter.com/ezuB0hg1sk — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 9, 2020

The senator demands to know the extent to which Disney collaborated with and received assistance from Turpan city officials, and whether the studio compensated the city and other Chinese entities:

Will Disney sever its relationships with the Chinese Communist Party in response to the party’s abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and elsewhere? Will Disney pull Mulan from Disney+ in order to avoid any further glorification of Xinjiang or validation of Chinese Communist Party officials and agencies responsible for the atrocities in that province? Will Disney donate any of the profits drawn from Mulan to non-governmental organizations dedicated to fighting human trafficking and other atrocities underway in Xinjiang?

Disney recently released Mulan in cinemas across China but opted against a theatrical release in the U.S. Instead, Mulan debuted on Disney+ at an extra $30 fee on top of subscribers’ monthly payments.

