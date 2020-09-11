FX-Hulu’s ‘A Teacher’ Stars Kate Mara as High School Teacher Having Illicit Affair with Teenage Student

FX-Hulu has released a trailer for its limited series A Teacher, which sees actress Kate Mara star as a married high school teacher who has an illicit affair with her teenage student.

The Mara-starring series is based on the independent 2013 film by the same name, created by Hannah Fidell. It follows a high school teacher in Austin, Texas, who “takes sexual advantage over one of her students” before “her life begins to unravel as the details of the relationship are exposed,” according to the film’s IMDb page.

The FX-hulu series is set to begin streaming on November 10.

Watch below:

In the trailer, Mara plays Claire, a high school teacher falling for her student Eric, played by Nick Robinson. But the circumstances take a dramatic turn as her affair is exposed to the local community.

“You’re going to be, like, a legend,” says one of Eric’s friends.

“I bow down to you, bro,” says another.

While the Eric’s peers congratulate him on “hook[ing] up with your teacher,” he soon spirals down in a state of distress, telling Claire, “I can’t stop thinking about you, I can’t eat, I can’t sleep” over the love affair taking a downward spiral.

“I’m risking my entire life to be with you!” Claire exclaims in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Claire’s marriage appears to be in tatters as her husband is seen facepalming while the consequences resulting from his wife’s affair with her student begin to tear their lives apart.

The trailer for the FX-Hulu limited series comes as Netflix is facing heavy fire for releasing the teen twerking film Cuties, a film many critics, including a sitting U.S. senator, have slammed as sexually exploiting children.

