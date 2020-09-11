‘Saturday Night Live’ to Resume In-Studio Episodes Ahead of Election

(UPI) — Saturday Night Live will resume filming new, in-studio episodes in October.

NBC confirmed Thursday that the cast and crew will return to Studio 8H in New York, beginning with the Season 46 premiere Oct. 3. The network has yet to announce a host and musical guest.

The episode will mark SNL’s first in-studio episode since March 7. The series shut down production the same month due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In April and May, NBC aired three non-live, at-home episodes hosted by Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and Kristen Wiig.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Ego Nwodim has been promoted to a main cast member in Season 46. Other stars include Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon.

SNL alum Maya Rudolph teased the possibility of reprising senator and now-Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris on SNL in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in August.

Other TV series and films have resumed production since the COVID-19 lockdown. Director Baz Luhrmann confirmed Wednesday that Tom Hanks will resume filming Elvis this month after testing positive for COVID-19 in March.