‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reuniting to Fundraise for Wisconsin Democrats

The cast of NBC’s hit sitcom Parks and Recreation is reuniting for a virtual town hall fundraiser to expand the war chest of Wisconsin’s Democratic Party.

Parks and Recreation cast members Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Adam Scott, and Jim O’Heir, as well as the show’s creator Michael Schur will host a town hall on Thursday, according to a recent Instagram post by Plaza. The actress added that the event will feature “surprise guests” and include “exclusive Q&A.” A donation is also required to view the virtual fundraiser, which will be live-streamed on Thursday evening.

“Chip in to attend The Parks and Rec Reunion!” reads the town hall description. “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.”

Wisconsin will be one of several crucial battleground states in the upcoming presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden. “Most people are chipping in $27!” the description adds. “Check your inbox after you donate for information on accessing the event and to submit a question for The Parks & Rec cast to address live on air.”

The event description concludes by disclosing that “your contribution will benefit Democratic Party of Wisconsin — Federal Account.”

While it remains a mystery as to who will be among the “surprise guests,” attendees of the virtual event are likely hoping to hear from the Democrat nominee himself, so that they can get the opportunity to ask Biden a few questions live on the air.

Hollywood leftist are barnstorming the Badger state. Cast members of the political drama The West Wing will also reunite for a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, hoping to make state the place where the “Trump nightmare ends.”

Last week, we learned that the cast of The Princess Bride are coming together again to fundraise for the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

