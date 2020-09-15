Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears Filigree Prada for Historic Middle East Peace Deal

First Lady Melania Trump chose a dress in the shared colors of the United States and Israel to welcome the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara to the White House.

Melania Trump chose a filigree-patterned cap-sleeved Prada dress in navy and white for a meeting where representatives for Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates held a ceremony for the historic peace agreement brokered by President Trump’s administration.

Mrs. Trump’s Prada number is from the Italian fashion house’s Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection. Mrs. Trump paired the dress with white patent leather Christian Louboutins, a staple of her White House wardrobe.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.