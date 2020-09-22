John Mayer, Taylor Swift Among Pop Stars Behind Head Count’s National Voter Registration Push

Several high-profile pop and rock stars, including John Mayer, Taylor Swift, Herbie Hancock, Shawn Mendes, Lenny Kravitz, and Billie Eilish, are lending their star power to the non-profit organization HeadCount and its effort to register voters for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

Variety reports that over 300 prominent musicians will, as part of their support for the campaign, post messages and photos on their social media wearing “VOTE” masks and urging followers to register to vote or check their voter registration status.

Among the artists to have already participated in the campaign are Kesha, Bob Weir, Disney channel star Laura Marano, and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Miss Peppermint. Others expected to join include the likes of Meghan Trainor and DJ Khaled.

Meanwhile, HeadCount has partnered with various companies and organizations such as Spotify, SoundCloud, The GRAMMY’s, Rhino Records, and Eventbrite, all of whom have agreed to feature online voter registration hubs on their products and services.

HeadCount will also host 40 in-person voter registration drives throughout this week, at locations from record stores to community centers. Shapiro’s Brooklyn Bowl locations around the country will also feature “Register to Vote” messages across their marquees.

“Even in difficult times for the music industry, everyone seems to recognize the gravity of this election and wants to contribute,” said concert promoter Peter Shapiro, who is the chair of HeadCount’s board of directors.

According to the organization’s mission statement, HeadCount seeks to make civic particpation “easy and fun” by reaching people enjoying music. It describes itself as a “non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.”

“We reach young people and music fans where they already are – at concerts and online – to inform and empower,” the organization states. “By reaching young people and music fans where they already are – at concerts and online – we make civic participation easy and fun.”

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.