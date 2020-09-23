Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Voters Must ‘Reject Hate Speech, Misinformation, Online Negativity’

UK Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are imploring Americans to vote in the upcoming election, and that while people claim every presidential election is “the most important” of their lifetime, this one actually is, adding that voters must reject “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

British newspaper The Daily Telegraph — which is close to both Buckingham Palace and the UK’s Conservative government — reported Wesnesday that by getting involved in the U.S. election, the pair were risking a “diplomatic row”. It is British convention that Royals do not get involved with foreign election campaigns whatsoever.

Hollywood actress Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry encouraged Americans to vote during an ABC broadcast special unveiling of the 2020 TIME 100, TIME’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people on Tuesday — National Voter Registration Day — according to TIME.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” said Markle. “But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

The ABC report also noted that while it is against protocol for members of the royal family to get involved in politics, Prince Harry and Markle relinquished their roles as senior Royals and moved to North America earlier this year. Nevertheless, the pair do remain members of the Royal family, even if they aren’t presently engaged in Royal duties.

“When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else’s shoes,” he said. “Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act.”

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” added Prince Harry, who also acknowledged that he has never voted in the U.K. because royals are expected to remain politically neutral.

As for Prince Harry’s political conduct when it comes to the United States, however, it appears that all bets are off.

As for Markle, she is about to make history as the first British royal family member to publicly be known to exercise their right to vote, noted TIME. Meanwhile, Prince Harry will be unable to vote in the upcoming election as he is not a U.S. citizen.

“I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” said Markle in August regarding why she plans on voting in the 2020 election.

“I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard,” she added. “And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

