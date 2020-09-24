George Clooney: I’m ‘Ashamed’ of Grand Jury’s Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Hollywood actor and Kentucky native George Clooney lashed out at the grand jury over its decision to not bring murder charges against the police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case, telling the Hollywood Reporter that he is “ashamed” of the decision.

“I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month,” The Ides of March star told the Hollywood Reporter. “The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death.”

A police investigation found that Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired on police first. Police returned fire. Taylor was shot by six bullets, according to Attorney General Cameron. The FBI concluded that the fatal shot had been fired by Detective Myles Cosgrove.

Clooney’s remarks followed a warning issued by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Earlier in the day, he called out “celebrities, influencers, and activists who having never lived in Kentucky, will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do.”

“But they don’t,” Cameron said.

The Academy Award-winner took issue with Cameron’s warning, stating that, as a Kentucky native, he does, in fact, “know the community.”

“I know the commonwealth,” Clooney told the outlet. “And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”

Protests and riots broke out in Louisville following the announcement of the grand jury’s decision, which ultimately indicted one officer involved in the March raid with three counts of wanton endangerment.

Watch below:

“We didn’t get it, burn it down!” The crowd continues to grow out here in Louisville this afternoon #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/m4nHrbPvJC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Protesters surround a man trying to defend his business, and begin smashing the windows #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor #LouisvilleProtests pic.twitter.com/ZeMAuccr4e — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020