Protesters March Through the Streets Following Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision: ‘Burn it Down!’

Louisville Riot post-Breona Taylor Grand Jury
Twitter/@ShelbyTalcott
Hannah Bleau

Protesters rushed to the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, following a grand jury issuing no murder charges in Breonna Taylor’s death, shouting, “burn it down!” following the news.

The grand jury indicted one officer involved in the March raid with three counts of wanton endangerment, but there were no murder charges, spurring protests in the streets. Many of the protesters appeared prepared for demonstrations, unloading gear from a U-Haul truck.

“We didn’t get it, burn it down!” protesters shouted as they marched through the streets. Others encouraged residents to raise their fists into the air in solidarity:

Other activists lambasted onlookers.

“Get out y’all motherfucking houses, this shit ain’t for spectating, this shit ain’t for show!” a protester shouted:

https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1308846969394286592

Videos also show small children on the sidewalk, observing the protesters:

This story is developing.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.