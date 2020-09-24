Get Out the Vote Zoom Series Features All-Black ‘Friends’ Revival

Friends was revived Tuesday evening with an all-black cast for a Get Out the Vote campaign, with actors Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Jeremy Pope, and Kendrick Sampson. The show was featured on Zoom Where It Happens, a weekly live table read series aimed at election education and getting out the vote ahead of the November election.

Bathe posted a video on his Instagram account announcing the reimagined Friends episode with a video displaying the show’s original cast transforming into the new version.

“Join us Join us for another night of TV unlike you’ve ever seen. This time, we bring to you our rendition of Friends, reimagined with an all-black cast, featuring Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson, and Jeremy Pope, directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield and hosted by Gabrielle Union,” read the episode description.

The all-black cast appeared to star Ryan Michelle Bathe as Rachel, Sterling K. Brown as Ross, Uzo Aduba as Phoebe, Aisha Hinds as Monica, Jeremy Pope as Chandler and Kendrick Sampson as Joey.

In order to watch the episode, viewers had to sign up to receive messages about how they can “make a change during this election” and receive ongoing guidance from a number of social justice organizations, according to Essence.

“To tune-in and enjoy this evening, signup to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election,” continued the description, which went on to raise awareness for former first lady Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” campaign, which has encouraged Americans to by mail due to the Chinese coronavirus.

“This event is in partnership with Zoom, and this episode is spotlighting and supporting When We All Vote — a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit on a mission to change the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election,” the description added.

After the show, the actors called on viewers to register to vote, reported The Hill. The actors also mentioned Obama’s voter turnout initiative, which was founded ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Earlier this month, Golden Girls was also revived with an all-black cast for one night only for a Get Out The Vote campaign.

