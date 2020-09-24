Rocker Melissa Etheridge, Jackson Browne, are among the music stars headlining an October 7, 2020, gun control concert sponsored by States United, Stop Handgun Violence, and Faiths United to Prevent Gun Violence.

The event is called, “The Concert Across America to End Gun Violence.” The flier for the concert says, “We’re a national network of organizations, activists, and artists in complete harmony over the need to keep guns out of dangerous hands.”

Other artists joining Browne and Etheridge include John Fogerty, Kevin Bacon/Michael Bacon (The Bacon Brothers), Bobby Rush, Anders Osborne, and Larkin Poe, among others.

Don’t miss this year’s Concert Across America to End Gun Violence on October 7, 2020 8-9:30 EST.https://t.co/bDvcxonlzK pic.twitter.com/0Oyt1964fc — Jackson Browne (@SongsofJBrowne) September 23, 2020

On September 12, 2020, Billboard reported Fogerty’s comments on President Trump using the Creedence Clearwater “Fortunate Son” during a campaign rally.

Forgerty wrote the song in 1969. He said, “It’s a song I could’ve written now, so I find it confusing, I would say, that the president has chosen to use my song for his political rallies, when in fact it seems like he is probably the ‘Fortunate Son.'”

On April 16, 2015, Breitbart News reported country singer Tim McGraw’s July, 17, 2015 concert, the proceeds of which were directed to the gun control group Sandy Hook Promise.

On April 22, 2015, McGraw responded to the coverage of his gun control concert by claiming that he was following his heart. He said, “If I have a decision to lead with my head or my heart, I’m going to lead with my heart every time.”

