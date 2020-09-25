Willie Nelson Releases Animated Music Video for ‘Vote ‘Em Out’

Country music star Willie Nelson has released a new animated music video for his single “Vote ‘Em Out,” which he originally wrote for the 2018 midterm elections.

Willie Nelson, who is backing Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, doesn’t mention President Donald Trump in the song or the new music video. But on his official YouTube page, the octogenarian singer encourages viewers to register to vote with the progressive, anti-Trump group Rock the Vote.

Watch below:

The song contains the lyrics: “If it’s a bunch of clowns you voted in / Election day is comin’ ‘round again / If you don’t like it now / If it’s more than you’ll allow / If you don’t like who’s in there / Vote ’em out.”

Willie Nelson introduced “Vote ‘Em Out” during a campaign event for Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D) in 2018. The country music star was an avid supporter of O’Rourke’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Nelson’s support for O’Rourke and his opposition to President Trump’s border policies angered many of the singer’s conservative fans. “Everybody has an opinion. Everybody has a right to an opinion” Nelson said on The View in 2018. He also said that he has supported Democrats his entire life.

In June, Nelson performed during a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. The even also featured appearances by singer Robert Earl Keen and Beto O’Rourke.

