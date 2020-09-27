Barbra Streisand: Amy Coney Barrett ‘Will Set the Country Back Decades’

Barbra Streisand told her 700,000 Twitter followers that President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a wife, mother of seven, who’s received bipartisan praise for her judicial decisions, was picked out of spite, and Barrett will “set the country back decades,” should her nomination be confirmed.

The left-wing pop diva and Joe Biden backer said Judge Barrett is the “polar opposite” of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, opposes “the right to choose,” and Obamacare. “A spiteful Donald Trump picked a woman who is the polar opposite of RBG. Barrett opposes the ACA and a woman’s right to choose her reproductive decisions. She will set the country back decades. Remember the GOP did this in November,” Barbra Streisand tweeted on Sunday.

The Walls singer goes off on left-wing politics weekly on her Twitter feed. A few days before her attack on Judge Barrett’s integrity, Streisand was attacking President Trump for what she claims is his desire to make our air and water dirty.

“Do we want to have a President who deals with the reality of climate change, who favors clean air and water, and embraces the jobs of the future in renewable energy?” Streisand tweeted on Friday. “Or does the country really want Donald Trump, who doesn’t deal with reality at all, like Covid-19?”

Streisand has hurled hundreds of wild accusations at President Donald Trump. She has called the president a “fascist,” said he is “mentally unfit” to be president, and accused Trump of killing “20,000” Americans — though it is likely she meant to type 200,000, in reference to the number of COVID-19 deaths.

