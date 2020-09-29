Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down over Trump During Debate: ‘STFU U Orange F**k’ ‘Lying Sack of S**t’

David Ng

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities flew into a collective rage during the first presidential debate on Tuesday as President Donald Trump took an aggressive, no holds barred approach to battling Joe Biden.

President Trump frequently interrupted Biden, easily dominating the stage and clearly driving the former vice president to the point of frustration. “Will you shut up, man?!” Biden exclaimed, clearly flustered. 

Singer Diane Warren tweeted “STFU U orange fuck,” as in “shut the fuck up, you orange fuck.”

Alec Baldwin encouraged physical violence against the president, as did actor Adam Goldberg.

Comedian Billy Eichner called the president a “sociopathic reality show host.”

Author Stephen King urged producers to cut off the president’s microphone

Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, called the president a “piece of shit.”

Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino called the president a “childish idiot.”

Frozen star Josh Gad called the president a “rabid Orangutan.”

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay tweeted, “Trump STOP.”

Actor Jason Alexander said the president didn’t act like a human being.

Adam Goldberg called certain Trump supporters “Nazi scum.”

HBO host Bill Maher joked and dreaded that fact that there will be

Mark Ruffalo accused the president of being a killer.

Actress Meredith Salenger tweeted, “Shut. The. Fuck. Up.”

Jane Lynch and Jon Cryer brought up the death of Herman Cain.

Alyssa Milano claimed that it is a forgone conclusion that Trump is “going to try to steal the election.”

Actress Kristen Johnston complained that the debate “is hurting my brain.”

Actress Mia Kirshner tweeted, “Disgusting Trump,” while actor Adam Scott said the president is a “disgrace.”

Actor Albert Brooks joked that “Word is the next debate will be moderated by the National Guard.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

