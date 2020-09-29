Josh Brolin: ‘We’re Not a Better Country’ Under Trump

Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin, with his estimated net worth of $35 million, threw out his thoughts on the presidential election, warning that the United States is “not a better country” since the election of President Donald Trump.

“I understand why people voted for Trump in 2016 because they wanted something different. But it didn’t work. We are not a better country,” Brolin said in an Instagram video. “We can pretend we are, but too much stuff has happened. Too many people have died senselessly.”

The 52-year-old Dune star then urged people to vote for who they wanted, but then appeared to endorse Democratic nominee Joe Biden and accused the Republicans of constant lying. “Vote for who you want to. But vote for who is going to make this country as a whole a better place,” Brolin said. “Democrats need to say look America is the most important place period. And Republicans need to stop lying and saying everything is a fallacy and everything is wrong.”

Watch below:

However, Brolin concluded with a message of unity for what has become a bitterly divided nation.

“I hope that we are able to see beyond our own perspective, but most of all I hope we stop treating each other like shit and look out for your neighbor and look out for your fellow man,” he said. “People are kind when they are not on the defense.”

Unlike many in Hollywood, Brolin is not known for political activism. Last year, he raised eyebrows after trying out a fad known as “perineum sunning,” which involves sunbathing one’s anus.

“Tried this perineum sunning that I’ve been hearing about and my suggestion is DO NOT do it as long as I did,” he admitted last December. “My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain.”

