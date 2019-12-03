Actor Josh Brolin Says His Anus Is Sunburned After Trying ‘Perineum Sunning’

Actor Josh Brolin says that his anus is now sunburned after trying out the latest fad known as “perineum sunning,” which involves sunbathing one’s nether regions. “I don’t know who the fuck thought of this stupid shit,” said the actor, expressing his dismay over his burned anus.

“Tried this perineum sunning that I’ve been hearing about and my suggestion is DO NOT do it as long as I did,” said Josh Brolin on his Instagram account over the weekend. “My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain.”

“I don’t know who the fuck thought of this stupid shit but fuck you nonetheless. Seriously,” added the Avengers: Endgame star.

While is remains unclear as to how this fad initially got started, and found its way to Brolin’s butt, Jezebel magazine turned a few heads on Twitter last month when it tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram post by a user known as “Metaphysical Megan,” who appeared to upload an image of herself sunbathing her anus in the nude.

“Sunbathe your asshole, for wellness,” tweeted Jezebel alongside the image.

“Perineum sunning,” wrote Metaphysical Megan on Instagram. “For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni into my daily rising routine.”

Megan went on to claim that many people “have been asking about the benefits” of perineum sunning, which she stated is “an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while.”

“Things I’ve noticed personally in my reality since I’ve implemented this: Surges of energy almost immediately! Better sleep. Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force. So much Creativity flowing through my life!! Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me,” insisted Megan.

“I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this,” she added. “This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health. This is such a simple game changing practice!! Try it out & let me know your experience.”

While Brolin did not disclose how many minutes he spent sunbathing his anus, the No Country for Old Men star has nonetheless made it clear that he is unhappy with his perineum sunning experience.

