Hollywood Celebrities Mock Stephen Miller After Positive COVID Test: ‘Deadly Virus Has Infected a Worse Deadly Virus’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities are engaging in collective schadenfreude following White House adviser Stephen Miller’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, calling him a “Nazi” and a “dead eyed soulless creature.”

Stephen Miller confirmed Tuesday that he tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus. “Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine,” Miller said in a statement.

The announcement prompted a deluge of mockery and derision from Hollywood elites, who used the occasion to attack Miller’s work in the White House and to hurl personal insults.

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford attacked Miller for his work on the president’s immigration policies, falsely claiming that Miller put kids in “cages” — which are really chain-linked enclosures. As Breitbart News previously reported, the policy of separating kids from adults at the border was created by the Obama-Biden administration.

Hey Stephen Miller, too bad the kids you put in cages after tearing them from their mothers can’t isolate and get the best medical care in the world like you can. Please get well so we can hold you responsible for your atrocities. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 7, 2020

Scrubs star Zach Braff called Miller a “Nazi,” omitting the fact that Miller is Jewish.

I did Nazi this coming. https://t.co/vqTrEPZNBa — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 6, 2020

Grammy-winning singer Diane Warren tweeted, “this is the first time in history a deadly virus has infected a worse deadly virus.”

Re Stephen Miller testng positive for Covid, this is the first time in history a deadly virus has infected a worse deadly virus — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 6, 2020

Bette Midler and Frozen star Josh Gad suggested that Miller is a vampire.

Stephen Miller has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. Well, they say it started in bats. Maybe it's just trying to go to its daddy now? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 7, 2020

He knew bats could easily catch it and yet he still wore no mask. #sad https://t.co/5PiPsvhX6e — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 7, 2020

Actor Michael Kelly called Miller a “dead-eyed soulless creature.”

Just a reminder @nbcsnl I can play the hell out of the dead eyed soulless creature #StephenMiller

Just chillin if ya need me. #SNL pic.twitter.com/2NYBk0k7O7 — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) October 6, 2020

Full-time Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell tweeted “creeps every one of them” following Miller’s diagnosis.

Actor Ron Perlman said that he wished COVID-19 on Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, and Stephen Miller.

So when the genie asked me what my wish would be I said, let me get something straight, Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, and Steven Miller all have Covid?

Genie: yup.

Me: OK, then Make it a bud light. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 7, 2020

Actor Michael Ian Black joked that Miller couldn’t have tested positive because “nobody is close to him.” Actor Ben Stiller applauded the joke.

Fake news. Nobody is close to him. https://t.co/CUrwYMU8Pk — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 6, 2020

Boom — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) October 6, 2020

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show mocked the White House staff as “a caravan of disease-ridden criminals.”

Hello ICE, I'd like to report a caravan of disease-ridden criminals https://t.co/aNQVzHVran — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 6, 2020

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio tweeted that “the White House is really testing America’s empathy.”

Wow, the White House is really testing America's empathy. Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for Covid-19 – CNNPolitics https://t.co/wi5VgMjqvH — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 6, 2020

Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted that “we have to keep Kamala Harris safe from Mike ‘Disease Gang’ Pence.”

On a very serious note, Stephen Miller tested negative for five days before finally testing positive. This disease incubates. We have to keep Kamala Harris safe from Mike “Disease Gang” Pence. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 6, 2020

Comedian and Democrat booster Billy Eichner tweeted a photo of himself in horror-movie make-up: “I am with Stephen Miller at the White House! I think I might be immune!”

Hey guys – don’t believe what you read! I am with Stephen Miller at the White House! I think I might be immune! pic.twitter.com/BJWLwyb3WT — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 6, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Bess Kalb tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers to Stephen Miller and all his friends, family, and larvae.”

My thoughts and prayers to Stephen Miller and all his friends, family, and larvae. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 7, 2020

Fuller House producer Bryan Behar tweeted, “I don’t care where Stephen Miller quarantines. As long as he’s separated from his family and in a cage.”

I don’t care where Stephen Miller quarantines. As long as he’s separated from his family and in a cage. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 7, 2020

