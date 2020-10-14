Actress Patricia Arquette Speaks for Suburban Moms: Their Daughters Want the Right to Abortion

Actress Patricia Arquette has taken it upon herself to speak on behalf of suburban mothers across America, proclaiming that they want their daughters to have the right to abortion.

“The majority of suburban women want their daughters to have the right to chose and to have access to a safe abortion if they need one,” wrote Patricia Arquette to her 470,000 Twitter followers on Wednesday.

Hollywood celebrities have spent years public pushing their support for abortion. Earlier this year at the 77th Golden Globes, actress Michelle Williams even suggested that abortion was the reason she was able to win a golden globe.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgement for the choices I’ve made and I’m also grateful to live in a moment in our society where choice exists because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” said Williams. “I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just the series of events that happen to you but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

Additionally, Hollywood screenwriter Merritt Tierce and ER and Law & Order producer Neal Baer have been urging their industry colleagues to produce more “abortion stories” in order to make having the procedure appear more normal.

Arquette’s screed about abortion comes as Judge Amy Coney Barrett is making her way through her Supreme Court confirmation process in the Senate. Leftist elites like Arquette fear that Barrett’s confirmation could lead to restrictions on abortion.

When Arquette isn’t speaking for suburban women, the Toy Story 4 actress is trashing Republicans and President Trump.

“Donald Trump has done nothing but expedite Climate Change inducing policies with 4 more years that would only get worse. Say no to mass extinction and the destruction of our planet. Vote Democrat,” she said in march.

