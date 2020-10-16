Jon Voight: ‘Biden Is Evil.’

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight posted a video message Friday in which called Joe Biden “evil” as he urged Americans to vote for President Donald Trump in November.

“Biden is evil. Trump must win. He’s real. He will bring back the people’s trust,” Voight said. “These leftists are not for the American people. It’s the biggest cover-up ever. Biden is an extension of the policies of Obama that weakened America and we cannot let that happen again. The left are deceitful and have lied to the American people. They have stripped down her mighty power for their own ego of power to rule the nation’s economy.”

Voight’s message comes after the New York Post ran multiple stories this week revealing how Hunter Biden leveraged his father’s vice presidential office in the Burisma scandal and separately sought to enrich the Biden family with deals involving China’s largest private energy company.

Watch below:

Breitbart News reported Friday on previously unknown emails showing how Hunter Biden associates worked to secure White House meetings with Communist Party-aligned Chinese elites.

“Let us ask God to rid this horror,” Voight said in the video. “And let us hold a candle on this land of the free and bring her back to the place she once stood proud. She is God’s liberty, she is God’s love. She is freedom, diginity. And God will cast his healing breath across this land. He will vanquish deceit. And I assure you that Jesus, Moses will stand their ground and ask all to vote for truths. Our land of the free will break her chains, and this will be. ”

Voight continued: “My children of God, your only hope is to see this greatness and you must vote for this man in office, the president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, for he is a man of integrity fighting for you and this country’s welfare. He loves this country as you do. Don’t allow deceit to manipulate you. For only truths will prevail.”

The Coming Home actor concluded: “Donald Trump has been great for the American people these last four years, and he wants to continue to fight for her glory and freedom. The left will bring you down with their lies and destroy America. Let us all pray and may God give us strength that we may shine in the name of Jesus and Moses, and saints of all religions. May we hold God’s torch of truths and pray for world peace, for the U.S. to bring her nation’s flag to wave with pride, with President Donald Trump in 2020. God bless.”

Jon Voight is one of Hollywood’s most vocal Trump supporters. The Midnight Cowboy star narrated a video about American exceptionalism at this year’s Republican National Convention. He also narrated a RNC video about President Trump’s successful efforts to free American hostages held captive in foreign lands.

