Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow Joining Forces with Comedians to Flip Wisconsin for Joe Biden

Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman is leading a group of stand-up comedians who are aiming to help turn Wisconsin blue and send Joe Biden “laughing all the way” to the White House.

The virtual fundraiser, which is titled “Laughing All the Way to the White House,” will feature appearances by Judd Apatow, Seth MacFarlane, Whitney Cummings, Kumail Nanjiani, Mike Birbiglia, Hasan Minhaj, and Lewis Black. Comedian Sarah Cooper, who has become a left-wing darling for her viral Trump impersonations, is also set to participate in the event on Tuesday.

The West Wing‘s Bradley Whitford will also participate in the fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats. “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” the official invitation reads.

Wanna join a bunch of my comedy friendos and @BradleyWhitford and me on Oct 20 for a LIVE comedy night to help turn Wisconsin blue?@WisDems #Standup4WIhttps://t.co/xzJaEnbQ5h — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 17, 2020

Wisconsin has become prime territory for Hollywood carpetbaggers trying to flip the battleground state. The casts of HBO’s Veep and the movie The Princess Bride recently held fundraisers for Wisconsin Democrats, raising millions of dollars for the party.

A recent poll found that Joe Biden (D) and President Trump are statistically tied in Wisconsin. The Restoration PAC/Trafalgar Group survey released Thursday found that among 1,043 likely voters, Biden is leading Trump by just 1.9 percent.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by a narrow margin after Hillary Clinton infamously chose not to campaign in the state.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com