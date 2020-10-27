Bette Midler Turns to God to Defeat ‘Racist Criminal’ Trump

Bette Midler is praying to God to defeat the “racist criminal” President Donald Trump and help Joe Biden win on November 3.

Taking inspiration from author Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, the Hollywood actress and singer expressed her prayer in a tweet, asking the Almighty to deliver the election to Biden.

“Are you there, God? It’s me, Bette. I’m so scared God. We have a fascist in the #WhiteHouse, a racist criminal who hates democracy, denies science & kills our citizens!” she wrote. “#ElectionDay is next week. What if he wins? We won’t have a country! Please let #JoeBiden win. Thank you.”

Midler’s plea to the Almighty comes after she fired off a string of ungodly tweets aimed at the president and his allies. Last week, she posted what appears to be a physical threat to the president. “String him up,” she tweeted.

String him up! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 24, 2020

In violation of the Ninth Commandment (“Thou shall not bear false witness against your neighbor”), the Beaches star has also spread the Atlantic magazine’s discredited story accusing President Trump of calling military veterans “losers” and “suckers.” The magazine’s claim, which relied entirely on anonymous sources, was debunked on the record by multiple individuals in the White House, including some of the president’s adversaries, like John Bolton.

It’s so stunning to believe that a man with absolutely NO moral compass, no ideas, no knowledge of the constitution, a man so stupid he had to pay someone else to take his SATS, a man who calls the military losers and suckers, has managed to appoint THREE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 26, 2020

Trump called our military dead "losers" & "suckers" & didn't want wounded vets in his military parade because "nobody wants to see that." He doesn't give a fuck that 186,000 Americans have died of Covid-19. He's a psychopath & the world's luckiest serial killer. #VOTEBIDENHARRIS — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 4, 2020

She also wished death on Fox News host Sean Hannity after he said he wanted to leave New York.

Drop dead, Hannity. You don’t deserve New York, you muck-raking, libelous creep. Louisiana doesn’t want you either, you just haven’t found out yet. They also don’t want that mealy-mouthed wuss Kennedy. HE is about to find out. https://t.co/PXKVzAHZPM — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 20, 2020

Perhaps the closest Bette Midler has come to God was when, Hollywood lore has it, she famously turned down the lead role in the movie Sister Act, which had been written with her in mind. Whoopi Goldberg took the role and the 1992 movie became a smash hit at the box office, spawning a sequel and a Broadway musical.

