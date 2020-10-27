Hollywood Celebs Rage in Defeat After Barrett Confirmation: ‘Revolting. Disgraceful. Unconscionable’

Nicholas Hunt; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Nicholas Hunt; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
David Ng

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities vented their fury as Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in Monday night as the newest justice of the U.S. Supreme Court in a ceremony presided over by Justice Clarence Thomas.

“Revolting. Disgraceful. Unconscionable,” filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted.

“Truly a shameful day for every Republican Senator and anyone who has ever voted for them,” Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer wailed.

“Expand the court,” anti-Trump comedian Patton Oswalt demanded.

Hollywood’s collective rage-fest took place as Amy Coney Barrett took her oath shortly after the Senate voted to confirm her 52 -48. President Donald Trump attended the ceremony at the White House, where he praised Coney Barrett’s legal acumen.

“She is one of our nation’s most brilliant legal scholars and she will make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land,” the president said. “It is highly fitting that Justice Barrett fills the seat of a pioneer for women, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

The swearing-in ceremony was too much for left-wing celebrities to handle. Some of them invoked Merrick Garland, who was President Barack Obama’s failed pick for the high court. None of them mentioned Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whom many celebrities smeared as a sexual predator in the left’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt to torpedo his confirmation.

Michael Moore tweeted a bizarre, court-packing-themed poem while also calling Justice Coney Barrett’s confirmation process “revolting.”

Will & Grace star and Democratic activist Debra Messing called it a “tragic day,” noting that the Coney Barrett’s swearing-in took place on Hillary Clinton’s birthday.

Comedian Patton Oswalt echoed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) demand for packing the Supreme Court. Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell echoed his sentiment to expand the court.

Actor Jon Cryer called it a “shameful day.”

Actress Amy Brenneman, who played a judge on Judging Amy, tweeted that House Republicans “do not care about Americans, at all.”

Actress Mia Farrow labeled Coney Barrrett a “fringe extremist.” She also invoked President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick Merrick Garland.

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks railed against “old white men.”

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane blamed voter apathy in 2016 for today’s “cemented conservative majority” on the Supreme Court.

Mark Ruffalo called Coney Barrett’s confirmation “a travesty,” and invoked President Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland.

Comedian and left-wing activist Billy Eichner tweeted a photo of the late Justice Ginsburg and urged people to vote out Republicans.

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles called Coney Barrett “corrupt” and “unqualified.”

Several celebrities tweeted out the same message: “6-3 doesn’t represent me. Flip states blue, stop the GOP.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.