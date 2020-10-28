Former ‘Little Republican’ Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Voting Record: ‘I’m a Proud Democrat’

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has set the record straight after her recent admission that she used to be a Republican, stating that she is now a “proud Democrat.”

In a recent interview with Heather McMahan of Dear Media’s Absolutely Not podcast, Lawrence said she grew up in a Republican family in Kentucky and voted for John McCain in 2008.

“I grew up Republican,” the Hunger Games and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star explained. “My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,” she added, before admitting that there were “fiscal benefits” to the GOP being in power.

Amid widespread media coverage of her comments, which noted the fact she voted against Barack Obama, Lawrence took to her new social justice driven Twitter account to set the record straight.

‘”I would like to clarify my political affiliation, which is the subject of many circulating headlines,” she wrote in a statement. “I grew up in a republican family and voted for [Republican candidate] John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”

Lawrence recently endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden over Donald Trump, who she accused of putting his own interest above the country he serves.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America,” the American Hustle star said in an interview with V magazine. “He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

In 2017, Lawrence famously spoke of her wish to throw a martini in Trump’s face if she ever met him at a social event. However, she later appeared to take a more sympathetic view toward his presidency by pointing out that Democrats were “disgusting” in the manner they treated his supporters during the 2016 campaign, pointing out that their “plight is very real.”

“The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me,” the Oscar-winner said in early 2018. “Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”

