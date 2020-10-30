Biden Campaign Embraces JoJo’s ‘The Change’ as Official Anthem

The campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has released a new ad featuring singer JoJo’s song “The Change,” which will be used as the campaign’s anthem ahead of next week’s election.

The song, performed by JoJo yet written by the Grammy award-winning songwriter and Trump-basher Dianne Warren, is described by Variety as the “soundtrack for an inspiring new advertisement for the campaign.”

In the minute-long video, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are seen meeting with enthusiastic supporters among a backdrop of campaign events, riots, LGBT pride marches, and discussions about America’s response to the Chinese coronavirus.

Watch below:

Here is a sample of the song’s lyrics:

I can feel the fire is starting, nothing’s gonna put it out

It’s like this moment’s waiting for me

And it’s right now I’m gonna be the change

Gonna start with my heart

Gonna be the light, be that light, my own light

That lights my way through the dark

I’m gonna see that day, change is gonna find me

But it’s up to me, up to me, all on me

To make that change inside me

As well as the English-language song, the campaign has also released a Spanish-language version by the Puerto Rican singer Chesca. In the video, Biden and Harris are seen meeting people from Hispanic communities, which according to numerous polls are far more likely to support Donald Trump in this election than they were in 2016.

Watch below:

“It’s hard to believe that we are finally in the home stretch of this election,” JoJo said on the song’s release. “I hope this song and video can provide a little extra inspiration and motivation that so many of us need right now. Please make sure you have a voting plan; make sure your friends and family also have voting plans. We must make our voices heard, loud and clear.”

In the 2016 presidential election, the Hillary Clinton campaign used Rachel Platten’s song “Fight Song,” which was originally used for the 2015 “Rise Above Cancer” campaign. During that year’s Democratic National Convention (DNC), a cappella version of the song titled “Our Fight Song” was used in a video featuring the likes of Jane Fonda, Billy Porter, Rob Reiner, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, and other prominent Clinton supporters.

Watch below:

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.