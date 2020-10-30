‘The Mandalorian’ Star Pedro Pascal Says ‘Vote Against Family Separation’

Pedro Pascal, star of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, urged his 486 thousand Twitter followers to “vote against family separations” in the 2020 elections.

Pascal, who is known for his starring roles on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s Narcos, and stars in Wonder Women 1984, urged his followers to vote, tweeting, “#Vote2020 against family separations.” He added the hash tag, “#MakeAmericaHumanAgain.”

Pascal did not mention in his tweet the fact that the Obama-Biden administration built the fences, often referred to as “cages,” at U.S. border facilities that were used to detain adults and separate them from child apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

As Breitbart News’ John Binder notes:

In 2014, Breitbart Texas broke the story of how child border crossers were being crammed into detention centers and facilities by the Obama-Biden administration, revealing a number of exclusive photos that went unmentioned by the establishment media. Detaining child border crossers was a policy during the Obama-Biden administration, when Breitbart Texas exclusively reported on the conditions in which unaccompanied minors were being packed into crowded cells and holding facilities.

Some small controversy was kicked up in the comments on Pascal’s tweet as the artist of the drawing Pascal used to illustrate his tweet, Star Wars fan artist Aiden Lydia, vied to be recognized for her work since Pascal did not do so.

Pascal’s Twitter feed is sprinkled with anti-Trump stories and messages. In one he retweets the claim that Trump “leaders of the nightmare” over the coronavirus pandemic.

In another social media post, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star praised New York socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

