Demi Moore Poses with Floral Vagina Sculpture for Reproductive Rights

Actress Demi Moore recently posed with a floral vagina sculpture to promote reproductive rights with her two million Instagram followers.

“Thank you [Eric Buterbaugh], I love my Floral Vagina Sculpture and I love YOU,” wrote Moore in her Instagram caption alongside a photo of her posing with the vagina sculpture. “Proud of you for supporting women everywhere and using your platform to champion reproductive rights,” added the LOL actress. “Protecting our reproductive rights is essential to protecting our rights of equality.”

From there, Moore urged her 2 million followers to join her in supporting “reproductive rights” by sending vagina bouquets “to women you love and want to protect.”

“Join me and @radvocacy in supporting @reprorights [Center for Reproductive Rights], a legal advocacy organization dedicated to repro rights, by sending these [Eric Buterbaugh] bouquets to women you love and want to protect, with 100% of the proceeds going to @reprorights,” wrote Moore.

“I’m sending one to [Rihanna,]” the actress added.

“If you can’t send a bouquet and are looking for other ways to help, check out my stories and @reprorights to learn about the immediate issues facing women in America. Do it not just for you, but for our sisters, daughters and future mothers. They are depending on us!” wrote Moore.

In her Instagram post, Moore tagged Eric Buterbaugh, the floral designer responsible for such vagina sculptures — whose Instagram bio reads, “Life is short. Stop and smell the fucking roses.”

Moore’s Instagram post arrives amid confirmation hearings for judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, as anti-Barrett, pro-abortion activists take to the streets chanting, “RBG,” and “their body, their choice,” as well as wielding signs that read, “Universal abortion access,” and “state of shame.”

