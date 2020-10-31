Video: Pop Star Lizzo Dresses as a Fly in Mike Pence’s Hair for Halloween

Grammy-winning pop star and Joe Biden backer Lizzo dressed as a fly in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair for Halloween, clad in a pair of black wings and bug eyes. The singer posted edited photos and videos depicting her twerking on top of the vice president’s head.

“….aaaaand we just gettin started #halloween2020,” wrote Lizzo in an Instagram caption alongside a video of the singer dancing in her fly costume with an image of the vice president’s zoomed-in head behind her.

The singer’s costume mocks the now-infamous moment a fly landed on Pence’s head during the debate between him and Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris — an incident that generated quite the buzz on social media.

“FLYYYYY AF ! #halloween2020,” wrote Lizzo in another Instagram post.

The singer also had buttons that read, “Vote” attached to her bra.

“I voted for Biden,” the singer wrote in a third Instagram post, this one containing a doctored video of Pence speaking while the sound affect of a fly continuously buzzes as ambient noise, before the song, “I Don’t Fuck With You” by Big Sean begins to play as Lizzo, who is superimposed on the vice president’s head, begins to twerk on all fours.

A fly landed on Hillary Clinton’s face during a debate during the 2016 presidential election.

Barack Obama also suffered a similar fate, in 2013. A fly actually parked on his mouth and forehead.

Hey Obama, there's a fly on your forehead, bro. (photo by Larry Downing/Reuters) pic.twitter.com/qzUCUO2s — Mike Hayes (@michaelhayes) January 24, 2013

