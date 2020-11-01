Kid Rock Backs ‘Badass’ Michigan GOP Senate Candidate John James: ‘Combat Veteran Versus the Career Politician’

Michigan firebrand Kid Rock is backing Republican candidate John James for U.S. Senate in Michigan, telling voters that unlike his opponent, James “was successful before he got into politics, rather than use politics to be successful.”

“Hey, Michigan, it’s Kid Rock, and you have a chance to put a real-life American badass in the U.S. senate instead of a career politician, and that badass is John James,” said Kid Rock in the campaign ad.

James tweeted the ad on Thursday, writing, “War fighter versus Gaslighter. Combat veteran versus career politician. Job creator versus government regulator.”

“Michigan, are we citizens or subjects?” James added. “The choice is yours…”

“John is a West Point graduate, combat veteran in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and a job creator,” continued the Michigan-born rocker in the ad. “John James was successful before he got into politics, rather than use politics to be successful. He wants to help other create jobs and put Michigan to work. He understands Michigan.”

Kid Rock went on to say that this senate election is about “the war fighter versus the gaslighter,” and “the combat veteran versus the career politician.”

“We’ve worked to make our family stronger, get our communities more involved, and help our neighbors first,” the rocker said. “John is the leader we need in the U.S. senate. Its the war fighter versus the gaslighter. The combat veteran versus the career politician.”

Kid Rock has long-backed President Donald Trump, headlining a Michigan campaign event for the president alongside Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in September, energizing the crowd to cheer for the “greatest country in the world,” and performing a collection of hit songs.

