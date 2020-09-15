Watch: Kid Rock Electrifies Michiganders for President Trump

Dan Harr/Invision/AP
Dan Harr/Invision/AP
Hannah Bleau

Rock legend Kid Rock headlined a Michigan campaign event for President Donald Trump alongside Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle on Monday, energizing the crowd to cheer for the “greatest country in the world” and performing a collection of hits — including “Born Free, “So Hott,” and “Cowboy” — for the president’s supporters in the must-win Macomb County.

The “American Bad Ass” rocker headlined the rally held at the Bumpers Landing Boat Club, which saw an estimated 200 attendees and even more in the overflow area.

Donald Trump Jr. introduced Kid Rock, who briefly referred to the protests dominating the sports world by stating, “This is the only time I’ll take a motherfucking knee, I’ll tell you that much,” prior to singing “Born Free,” according to Fox 2 News anchor Roop Raj.

“I want to see everybody do well in this country but I don’t think you make the poor rich by making the rich poorer. Fuck that,” the “Roll On” singer said Monday night, according to Raj.

Kid Rock reiterated his unwavering support for the president ahead of Monday evening’s rally in an Instagram post, telling his 644k followers that he is powering through neck issues to perform at the rally.

“In case anyone is not clear on how much I support our President… Myself and Don Jr have a rally tonight in Macomb County Michigan for his re-election,” he wrote.

“I have been dealing with neck issues for years (from performing like I do for the past 30 years) and spent the morning at the Dr’s office getting 2 Steroid shots, one in my ass and the other in my neck, etc, etc,” he continued. “Would make sense to cancel my appearance, but NO WAY! I will be there and will give it everything I have this evening.”

“That is how important getting POTUS re-elected is too [sic] me,” he said, adding that he “could care less about the continuous attacks from the left wing media, etc, that have been going on for over 4 years now.”

“It’s the reason I have turned down countless interviews and TV appearances as I refuse to be their click bait,” he continued, noting that he is filming a career documentary, which will be released next year and feature him addressing everything “on my own terms.”

View this post on Instagram

In case anyone is not clear on how much I support our President… Myself and Don Jr have a rally tonight in Macomb County Michigan for his re-election. I have been dealing with neck issues for years (from performing like I do for the past 30 years) and spent the morning at the Dr’s office getting 2 Steroid shots, one in my ass and the other in my neck, etc, etc. Would make sense to cancel my appearance, but NO WAY! I will be there and will give it everything I have this evening. That is how important getting POTUS re-elected is too me and I could care less about the continuous attacks from the left wing media, etc, that have been going on for over 4 years now. It's the reason I have turned down countless interviews and TV appearances as I refuse to be their click bait. I am currently filming a career documentary and will address EVERYTHING in it, on my own terms, to be released next year with new music and schedule one last monster tour (2021??) that will kick my critics in their ass and give all the love I have to the fans. (R U Scared?) "AIN’T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE" (new song?)😜🇺🇸 #Trump2020 – Kid Rock PS – I said years ago that TIME OUTS AND LAST PLACE TROPHIES would come back to haunt us!

A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on

Donald Trump Jr. delivered a 15-minute speech at the event and warned that the pursuit of the American Dream will be compromised under  the leadership of “radical Democrats.”

“Just remember, this isn’t your grandparents’ Democratic Party. This party doesn’t represent working class Americans anymore,” he said. “It doesn’t even represent decent Americans anymore.”

Trump defeated Clinton in Macomb County 53.6 percent to 42.1 percent in 2016, putting Michigan — which sided with the Democrat candidate in every presidential election since 1992 — in Trump’s victory column.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.