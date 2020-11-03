Watch: Chelsea Handler Goes Topless to Warn Michigan of Voter Intimidation

Comedian Chelsea Handler has gone topless in a social media video to draw attention to potential voter intimidation in Michigan on Election Day, saying that voters could face people carrying guns at polling locations.

The anti-Trump Hollywood celebrity also warned that the election may not be decided for “days and days and days and days” and that “you have to be prepared to accept that democracy means that every vote is counted.”

In the video, which was posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon, the 45-year-old Chelsea Handler appears topless save for two “I Voted” stickers that she used as pasties to cover her nipples.

“Please do not let anyone intimidate you on voting lines. I know it can be intimidating when people have guns in the state of Michigan, which is ridiculous,” she said

Today is the day! pic.twitter.com/SyEttucgFw — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 3, 2020

“If you are intimated by anyone, please do not engage. Hold your head up high. Go in and cast your ballot for the candidate that you choose.”

Last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed that the open carry of firearms is legal at the polls on Election Day. However, the public brandishing of firearms remains illegal in the state.

Michigan remains a hotly contested battleground state, with President Donald Trump holding the final rally of his campaign in Grand Rapids on Monday.

Handler, who hails from New Jersey, then launched into a short speech about how the election may not be decided for days.

“This is a democracy. We will not stop until every vote is counted. We don’t know how it’s going to go today. It could be called tonight because there could such an overwhelming victory for Joe Biden. Or we could have to wait days and days and days and days. Either way, you have to be prepared to accept that democracy means that every vote is counted.”

She concluded by pointing to her nipples. “One for me,” she said, pointing to one nipple. “Well, I can’t vote twice, so just one.”

Handler has shed her clothes a number of times to make political statements against President Trump. She posted a topless image in 2016 with the words “Trump Is A Butt Hole” written across her back and butt.

A germane tweet. I mean this with the utmost disrespect. pic.twitter.com/bVbFkM2VFB — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 4, 2016

During the 2018 midterm elections, she stripped nude on Instagram Stories to push voter participation. “You have to vote like your life depends on it! Vote!” Handler said in the video clip.

Last month, she joined several celebrities who appeared in the buff in a video explainer about “naked ballots” — mail-in ballots that have been in their return envelopes but are missing their secrecy envelopes.

