Stephen King: You Lost F**ker. ‘Concede and Get the Hell Out’

Left-wing horror author Stephen King lashed out at President Donald Trump on Sunday, telling the president to “Concede and get the hell out.”

“You lost, you miserable self-entitled infantile fucker. Concede and get the hell out,” King raged to his six million Twitter followers, not noting that a president’s term in office doesn’t end until January 20.

The It scribe spent Saturday celebrating after CNN became the first of American’s left-wing press to call the presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“CNN just called it. Joe Biden is President Elect. ‘This wretched, wretched presidency is coming to an end,” King said in one tweet, which was followed by another, in which he said “One of the best days of my life.”

Riffing off on the president’s famous phrase from his popular reality show, The Apprentice,” Stephen King also tweeted “America to Trump: YOU’RE FIRED.”

While everyone from world leaders to Republican U.S. Senators have rushed to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, President Trump has not conceded. Votes are still being counted from Pennsylvania to Arizona. There are now reports that several Georgia counties used the same electronic voting software that flipped some 6,000 votes intended for President Trump in Michigan to Joe Biden. That software is being used in 28 states, according to the company’s website.

Officials in Georgia have announced a recount because the race in the Peach State is too close to call. The Trump campaign has issued several legal challenges and has lawsuits pending in several states. The Nevada Republican Party, alleging thousands of instances of voter fraud, had its legal team issue a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding the alleged voter fraud. Justice Sam Alito, on Friday, issued an order to election officials in Pennsylvania to segregate mail-in ballots received after Election Day.