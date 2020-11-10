Country Stars Slam Hypocrisy of Mass Biden Celebrations as Coronavirus Cancels Concerts

Several country stars, including Morgan Wallen, Brian Kelly, and Chase Rice, blasted people holding massive celebrations across the country, after the establishment media called the presidential race for Joe Biden, even as music concerts are still largely banned due to the coronavirus.

Morgan Wallen, for one, took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of a massive Biden celebration event and then wrote, “Time to start booking shows!”

“The hypocrisy is unreal,” Wallen wrote. And he should know. His gig with Saturday Night Live was canceled merely because the network saw a Tik Tok video of the singer at a gathering where he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Revelers hit the street in jubilance on Saturday in cities across the U.S., from New York to Philadelphia to Beverly Hills to celebrate after the establishment media called the presidential election for Joe Biden.

Watch below:

Brian Kelley, one half of the band Florida Georgia Line, was equally disgusted by the gigantic Biden celebrations.

Kelley also posted an image of a Biden celebration to his Instagram account, to which he added: “[I] Knew we were waiting on the election since March when this s*** show started. ‘Time to go back to work AMERICA. Booking shows ASAP.”

Kelley then added a second post of a photo snapped at a different mass Biden celebration, and added the captions, “If we can party in the streets then we can go back to work?? We ready!!,” and, “Covid can’t get us now yayyyyyy.”

Finally, country musician Chase Rice also slammed the Biden celebrations, writing on Twitter, “Also, glad to see thousands gathering again, cool, glad that’s happening, concerts can resume.”

